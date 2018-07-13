Suspects arrested for drugs, then officers found credit fraud equipment, police say

Two Los Banos men and a man from Olympia were arrested after officers found drugs and equipment used for credit card fraud, police said.
Los Banos residents Alexander Cody Mossell, 22, and 23-year-old Obet Rodriguez, and 20-year-old Olympia resident Jessie James Lewis were in a car at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday when Los Banos Officer Lyle Kelley made a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street, according to a news release.
During the stop, Mosell was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and Lewis was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, the release states.
But during the course of the investigation, Kelley also found blank VISA cards, a machine used to stamp or emboss the cards, a printer and other equipment commonly used for credit card fraud and counterfeit currency, according to the release. The police department was working with Merced County VIPER program analysts to identify potential victims and suspects.
“We are asking that anyone with information on this case or the criminal activity of Alexander Cody Mosell, Obet Rodriguez, and Jessie James Lewis contact the Los Banos Police Department,” the release states.
Anonymous crime tips can be left for the police department at 209-827-7070, ext. 288. Tips also can be left at the “report graffiti and other crime” link on the police department’s web page at http://www.losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police/. Tipsters also can contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420.
