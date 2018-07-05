Drunk Hilmar man arrested for gun possession after family fight, authorities say

A 59-year-old Hilmar man was arrested after a Merced County deputy responded to reports of a family fight Wednesday.
Merced County Sheriff's Deputy Hugo Bucio responded to reports of a family fight in a home in the 18800 block of Geer Avenue in Hilmar at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
At the residence, Bucio observed that 59-year-old Hilmar resident Randall Aaron Jones was "extremely intoxicated," and was in need of medical care for an injury he got while he was drinking, the release states.
Before receiving medical care, Bucio found a loaded 9mm handgun in Jones' pocket, according to the release, adding Jones was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a loaded firearm and public intoxication, also a misdemeanor.
Comments