Los Banos man arrested in shooting sparked by argument "involving a female," cops say

An argument "involving a female" erupted in gunfire this week in Los Banos leading investigators to arrest a 27-year-old man with suspected gang ties, the Police Department reported Thursday.
Anselmo Delgadillo was captured Wednesday, about a day after police said he opened fire at two people outside a home on Ranchwood Drive in Los Banos, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
Police said it was too early to comment on many details of a motive for the violence but said, while they believe Delgadillo has gang ties, the shooting likely was connected to the argument over a woman and not gang-related.
Police were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Tuesday
"When officers arrived they contacted two adults who reported a Hispanic male approached them and fired several rounds from a handgun at them after an argument," police said in a news release.
There were no injuries during the shooting, police said.
"The suspect was observed leaving the area in a Ford Mustang. Officers located shell casings in the roadway but the suspect was not found," officers said.
Los Banos detective identified Delgadillo as the suspect and on Wednesday searched his home on North Mercy Springs Road. Police said they found "evidence related to the shooting" but did not elaborate to protect the investigation.
Delgadillo was not at the home during the search by police but was picked up a short time later in the 300 block of G Street.
Delgadillo was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling. He remained in custody Thursday without bail, according to booking records.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Bans Police Detective Acosta at 209-827-7070, ext. 146.
