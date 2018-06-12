A 26-year-old Los Banos man was arrested Tuesday after police said he broke into a home and was found hiding in a closet.
Crime

Los Banos man arrested in connection with home burglary, police say

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

June 12, 2018 08:58 PM

A 26-year-old Los Banos man was arrested Tuesday after police said he broke into a home and was found hiding in a closet.

Los Banos police credited the arrest to neighbors looking out for neighbors.

Ramiro Gonzalez was seen entering a home just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Chianti Court. A resident in the area apparently knew Gonzalez and knew the homeowner was out of town, police said in a statement.

According to police, officers were called to the area and said they could a man inside the garage but that man, later identified by police as Gonzalez, refused to come out. A relative of the homeowner let police inside and Gonzalez was found in a closet. Police said they also found an unspecified amount of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation conditions, police said.

