Los Banos man arrested in connection with home burglary, police say

A 26-year-old Los Banos man was arrested Tuesday after police said he broke into a home and was found hiding in a closet.
Los Banos police credited the arrest to neighbors looking out for neighbors.
Ramiro Gonzalez was seen entering a home just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Chianti Court. A resident in the area apparently knew Gonzalez and knew the homeowner was out of town, police said in a statement.
According to police, officers were called to the area and said they could a man inside the garage but that man, later identified by police as Gonzalez, refused to come out. A relative of the homeowner let police inside and Gonzalez was found in a closet. Police said they also found an unspecified amount of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation conditions, police said.
