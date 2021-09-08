Local

State issues danger advisory due to algal bloom at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County

Merced Sun-Star staff

Basalt boat ramp at the San Luis Reservoir with the Diablo range in Gustine, Ca Thursday November 21, 2013.
Basalt boat ramp at the San Luis Reservoir with the Diablo range in Gustine, Ca Thursday November 21, 2013. Andy Alfaro Modesto Bee

The state Department of Water Resources on Tuesday issued a warning urging people to avoid physical contact with water at San Luis Reservoir near Los Banos in Merced County due to the presence of blue-green algae.

People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake, according to a DWR news release. The state is advising people and pets to stay out of the water and avoid contact with algal scum in the water or on shore.

Boating is allowed, but swimming and other water-contact recreation and sporting activities are not considered safe, the release said.

The danger advisory was put into place after lab results showed an increase in toxin levels. The advisory remains in effect for the entire lake until further notice.

Exposure to toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterwards. Keep pets away from the water, the release said.

Bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of the reservoir. The algal bloom can accumulate into mats, and scum, form foam at the surface and along the shoreline, and range in color from blue, green, white, or brown.

According to the release, state guidelines on cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms recommend the following precautions be taken in waters impacted by blue-green algae:

For more information on a danger advisory, go to Harmful Algal Bloom website under Advisory Signs.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service