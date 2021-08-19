Coroner identifies Los Banos man killed in vehicle rollover on Highway 152

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a driver killed in a rollover collision along Highway 152 as Oliverio Garcia Contreras, 64, of Los Banos, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of Highway 152 just west of Upper Cottonwood Road. The CHP office in the Hollister-Gilroy area received a call from a witness who saw a sedan traveling eastbound go over the embankment, according to authorities.

The Los Banos CHP searched the area at the request of the Monterey Communications Center and the vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Corolla was found.

Authorities said the man was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned multiple times before coming to rest several hundred feet down an embankment.

It it unknown why the driver lost control of the vehicle.