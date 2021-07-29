Body found at Central Coast lake identified as remains of missing Los Banos man

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified a man whose body was found at Lake Nacimiento in June 2021. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found dead at Lake Nacimiento last month as a Los Banos man.

The body of Jesus Muñoz Vargas, 29, was found at the lake north of Paso Robles about 6:45 p.m. June 26, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Muñoz Vargas was reported missing from Los Banos on June 5, the agency said.

Efforts to identify his remains were “hampered by the condition of the body when it was located,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

The coroner identified the body and notified his next of kin, Cipolla said.

No foul play is suspected, he said.

Family members of Muñoz Vargas previously put out a flyer with his picture, saying they were worried for his well being and noting that he was last seen driving a 2014 silver Volkswagen.

The flyer, which was shared with The Tribune, noted that Muñoz Vargas could have been in the Los Banos, Yosemite or Zacatecas, Mexico, areas.

“His mom recently passed and he was heartbroken so he disappeared,” his friend Francisco Sosa wrote in an email to The Tribune.