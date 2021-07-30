Los Banos Unified School District candidate filing period for vacant seat ends Aug. 6

Students at Los Banos Junior High School are shown (2014 photo). cpride@losbanosenterprise.com

The deadline to file for candidacy for the vacant District 1 seat for the Los Banos Unified School District is fast approaching.

Candidates must file at the Registrar of Voters by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The office is located at 2222 M Street in Merced.

Any Los Banos resident who is age 18 or older and lives within District 1 is eligible to run.

Alama Fabian and Gene Lieb are the only candidates who have filed so far, said Merced County Registrar of Voters Darlene E. Ingersoll.

The District 1 seat, includes northeast Los Banos and Henry Miller Elementary, Charleston Elementary, Los Banos Junior High, and Pacheco High. The seat was left vacant as of Feb. 19 after Anahi Rodriguez moved out of the coverage area.

Los Banos Unified School has 14 schools, serving nearly 11,000 K-12 students.

The all mail ballot election is scheduled for Nov. 2, and ballots must be received by 8 p.m. or must be postmarked by November 2 to the Registrar of Voters.