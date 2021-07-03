Earthquake rattles the residents of Los Banos, but no damage reports are received

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck late Saturday afternoon near Los Banos, but there were no reports of injuries or damage in the city.

The earthquake occurred at 4:34 p.m., centered about 2 1/2 miles southwest of Los Banos, according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Jason Hedden, the acting chief of the Los Banos Police Department, said the city appeared to come through it unscathed.

It was felt, he said, “by a lot of people” amid a Fourth of July event hosted by the Los Banos Downtown Association.

“A lot of people felt it, but it wasn’t significant enough to cause any damage or injuries,” Hedden said.