Big Lots, Grocery Outlet, other major businesses coming to Los Banos, officials confirm

The Grocery Outlet bargain market location at 1125 W. Main St. in Merced on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Big Lots and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market are two new stores expected to open in the City of Los Banos this October, city officials confirmed this week.

Plus, city officials say even more projects are on the horizon.

Stacy Elms, the city’s community and economic development director, said the Big Lots will fill the old JCPenney store on Pacheco Boulevard. Meanwhile the Grocery Outlet store will move to where a Save Mart used to be at 1337 East Pacheco Boulevard.

“The city’s strongest point is our growth, that growth factor speaks volumes to retailers,” Elms said.

“That’s what is helping attract these retailers to Los Banos and we’re hoping that this is just the beginning, the tip of the iceberg. That’s our hope, and the way we see things percolating, this is just the beginning.”

Los Banos Mayor Tom Faria said he and other leaders are excited about the direction the city is going, in terms of attracting new businesses and growth.

“We’re pleased to see that these various businesses are looking positively at Los Banos, setting up the shops here to expand the shopping opportunities for our residents,” Faria said.

Other businesses on the way

Elms said there are also other plans for more businesses to set up in Los Banos.

For example, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) will be coming to the Stone Creek Plaza. The IHOP is expected to open in a year, Elms said.

Elms said Ethan Conrad Properties and retail recruiter Buxton Retail Analytics Solutions were instrumental in helping the Grocery Outlet and Big Lots developments come into fruition. Buxton has been responsible for helping the city recruit retail stores like Ross, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, and Boot Barn, to name a few.

The city is also working with the 7-Eleven on Pacheco Boulevard for a revitalization project. In addition, a new Arco gas station at East Pacheco Boulevard is in the process of being built.

In an effort to improve traffic times, the city is partnering with Caltrans on the State Route 152 Traffic Signal Synchronization Project.

The project will synchronize 14 traffic signal locations within a 5 mile stretch of Highway 152 by using a wireless traffic signal interconnection system. Construction of the $900,000 project is set to start in June 2022, and will be completed sometime next year, said Faria.

Downtown Los Banos is also in the process of a revitalization movement. As part of a plan to rejuvenate Los Banos’ downtown, two developers behind the popular Turlock and Atwater sports bars “Jams@209 Sports Bar and Grill” will be adding a venue for Los Banos sports fans.

The sports bar and grill will be located in the city’s Old Crest Theater. The timeline for that opening is set for either the summer or fall of this year, Elms said.

Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with plans to build a new $24 million police department headquarters on a 3.6 acre plot of land on G Street, just west of the courthouse building.

The building, which would be built from the ground up, would open in October 2023. Construction is expected to start in May 2022.