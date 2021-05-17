Merced County coroner identifies Los Banos woman killed in collision

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a Merced County solo-vehicle collision Thursday as Guadalupe Caro, 61, of Los Banos.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Caro appeared to be traveling northbound on Turner Island Road at an unknown speed in a 2005 Honda Accord when the collision occurred.

According to CHP Officer Shannon Stiers, a witness reported seeing the vehicle spin out of control onto the west dirt shoulder of the road. The driver’s side of the vehicle impacted a power pole and the vehicle overturned onto its roof along a canal bank.

The impact knocked down the power pole, resulting in down power lines that landed on the vehicle, according to the CHP.

Authorities said first responders were not able to gain access to the vehicle for about 10 to 15 minutes as PG&E personnel worked to turn off electricity to the lines.

The CHP said Caro was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.