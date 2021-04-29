Summer brings return of recreation programs to Los Banos

The City of Los Banos is thrilled to welcome back activities and programs for the community to celebrate and enjoy this summer.

The City of Los Banos is thrilled to welcome back activities and programs for the community to celebrate and enjoy this summer.

The Parks and Recreation Division, hosted from the Los Banos Community Center (645 7th St.), is eager to begin registration for outdoor programs anticipated to begin by June 2021 and indoor activities as soon as June or July.

On May 1 Parks and Rec staff will also be working with volunteers to do some spring cleaning and upgrades. On this Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., the staff, in collaboration with the Los Banos Police Department, will be coordinating a clean-up day along the Rail Trail.

Volunteer activities will include painting benches and trash cans, planting trees and painting a fence. Anyone interested in helping on May 1 should meet at the Community Center overflow parking lot (645 7th St.) at 10 a.m.

Staff that had not been working since COVID restrictions began in spring 2020 will be returning to work soon.

COVID restrictions this past year brought a pause to city recreation programs, but during the past year the parks staff have been working on a number of plans, improvements, and new developments.

The most exciting addition is the Los Banos Dog Park located at AG Sports Complex (700 N. Mercey Springs Rd.). The Park opened on April 19 as the first off-leash dog facility in Los Banos.

The Parks and Rec Division will also soon complete improvements at City Park (450 9th St.) with a new playground and at Vineyard B Basin Park (640 Vineyard Dr.) with the installation of a shade sail structure.

The City of Los Banos also completed its first update to the Parks Master Plan in over 20 years. The Plan, which was approved in February 2021 and is available online at LosBanos.Org.

This new master plan was recently the recipient of the American Planning Association’s award for the Central Section’s 2021 Excellence and Achievement in Planning Award for the Small Jurisdiction Comprehensive Planning Category.

The City has also begun the creation of its first Urban Forest Management Plan for tree planning in our community. The plan, funded by a grant from CAL FIRE, will provide analysis and planning for the over 12,000 public trees in Los Banos.

In addition, the City of Los Banos Parks and Recreation Division in March submitted for the Statewide Park Program through California State Parks and Recreation for $8.5 million in funding for renovations at Pacheco Park (903 Pacheco Blvd).

Parks and Rec staff hopes to bring back special interest classes this summer. Anyone interested in teaching a class should email parksandrecreation@losbanos.org.

The City of Los Banos Parks and Recreation will continue to provide updates on upcoming activities such as youth sports, special interest classes and community events on the Los Banos Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.

Anyone interested in receiving the monthly Parks and Rec newsletter that includes updates and other features regarding parks and recreation can request this service by emailing parksandrecreation@losbanos.org.

Everyone in the Parks and Recreation Division will be working hard to bring back the vitally needed recreational activities to Los Banos residents in the weeks and months ahead. We thank you for your patience and, in advance, for your participation in these upcoming activities.











