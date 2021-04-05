Pedestrian killed in fatal Los Banos accident identified as 30-year-old Livingston woman

Police lights.

A woman struck and killed last week by a PG&E vehicle in Los Banos has been identified as 30-year-old Erica Neal of Livingston, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Office.

According to Los Banos police, officers responded to the collision at about 6:14 a.m. April 1 in the intersection of East Pacheco Boulevard and Mercey Springs Road.

Witnesses reported seeing Neal cross the intersection outside of the marked crosswalk. While crossing the intersection, she was struck by a PG&E Ford pickup truck driving eastbound in the number one lane of East Pacheco Boulevard.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found Neal unresponsive. Life saving efforts were attempted, but Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was cooperative and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision, according Los Banos police.