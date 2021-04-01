Pedestrian struck by PG&E vehicle in Los Banos dies, police investigating

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision after a woman was struck by a Pacific Gas and Electric Company vehicle in the area of East Pacheco Boulevard and Mercey Springs Road, according to authorities.

At 6:14 a.m. Thursday, officer responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the intersection of East Pacheco Boulevard and Mercey Springs Road, according to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

Reyna said that according to witness reports, an adult female pedestrian was observed crossing the intersection in a southbound direction outside of the marked crosswalk. As she was crossing the intersection she was struck by a PG&E Ford pickup truck traveling eastbound on a green light at an unknown speed in the number one lane of East Pacheco Boulevard, according to Reyna.

Arriving officers located the woman unresponsive and began life saving efforts and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release. The intersection remained partially closed until about 8:49 a.m. while officers investigated the collision.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was cooperative with police and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

Police did not release the name of the driver involved in the collision.

According to authorities, the collision remains under investigation.

In an email to the Merced Sun-Star on Thursday, PG&E released a statement about the deadly collision.

“Earlier today, a vehicle driven by a PG&E employee struck a pedestrian on Highway 152 in Los Banos. According to initial reports, the pedestrian was walking across the highway. The employee stopped, called 911 and did a life check on the pedestrian,” the statement said.

The statement went on to say, “We were notified by CHP later that the accident resulted in the fatality of the pedestrian. Our hearts go out to those involved in this tragic accident.”

According to PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles, the company’s most important responsibility is the safety of its customers, employees and communities which the company serves. According to Boyles, PG&E is continuing to support the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Officer Tyler Wilson at 209-827-2562. Anonymous tips can be left by visiting the Los Banos Police Department website by clicking on the “report graffiti and other crime” link at the bottom of the contact page, according to police.