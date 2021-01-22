Los Banos Rotary Club to hold online fundraising auction

A an aerial view of the San Luis Dam is shown. A one-hour aerial tour of Los Banos area and San Luis Dam for two people are among the prizes in this year’s Los Banos Rotary silent auction. Los Banos Enterprise

Los Banos Rotarians have sponsored in-person fundraisers for decades. This year they are doing something different—a virtual online silent auction starting later this month.

None of the usual Los Banos Rotary Club fundraisers were possible in 2020: Empty Bowls, the annual crab feed and pancake breakfasts were all pre-empted by COVID. Nor will they be back soon, which is why local Rotarians are trying something new with a virtual auction.

The eight-day online auction will take place between Saturday, January 30 and Sunday, February 7. Anyone interested in participating simply goes to the website, www.32auctions.com/LosBanosRotary2021, registers and participates virtually in essentially the same way they would if it were an in-person silent auction.

Anyone can open a browser, go to this website and look around the auction items without registering. (The web site is active now.) But to bid on items, a person needs to register, then bid, starting January 30.

Navigating the website is simple and intuitive. An online explanation of the auction process can be seen at this link: youtu.be/n_MGxaFocVc

All proceeds from this online auction will benefit the many good causes Rotary sponsors in the community--including scholarships for Los Banos and Pacheco High School graduates, the children’s and literacy programs at the local public library, Boy Scout Troop 85 and food for children and adults in the community who don’t have enough to eat.

Local businesses and individuals have donated a wide variety of items and services that participants can bid on. Some of the more notable donations include these:

One-hour aerial tour of Los Banos area and San Luis Dam for two people (donated by Tony Whitehurst)

New hi-tech laptop computer

Three-hour “ride along” with Los Banos Police Department

Two Moss Landing whale watching tour certificates – each for two people (donated by Jim Davis)

Half-day bass fishing pontoon boat ride for two people (donated by Paul Enos)

Two-day, two-night stay in Bale Bridge Cottage in the heart of Napa Valley (donated by Tom Kaljian).

We are excited about this new fundraiser,” said Toni Huarte, this year’s Los Banos Rotary Club president. “We want so much to help the community, and this online auction will provide funds now when we can’t hold our usual fundraisers.

“Besides,” Huarte said, “it will be fun. There are many appealing items up for auction, and persons not only in Los Banos but anywhere in the country, even the world can participate. The opportunities are unlimited.”

Local Rotarian Pat Selinger encouraged her club to sponsor an online auction. She had helped another charitable organization do a similar fundraiser successfully and has offered her knowledge and experience to the club.

“People can participate from anywhere using a cell phone, tablet or personal computer,” Selinger said. “And they have a full week to browse to make sure they haven’t missed anything and to see if some additional very popular items have been added.

“The auction software,” Selinger added, “tells you via an email when you’ve been outbid, so you get the excitement of a live auction as well!”

Gene Lieb, a past president of the Los Banos Rotary Club, likes the idea of checking in on the auction at any time day and placing a bid, from early morning to the middle of the night. “This accommodates a wide range of persons and lifestyles.”

“We are fortunate,” said Rotarian Joe May, “to have our wonderfully generous community and our Rotary Club Members donating these auction items for our 2021 fundraising event.

“I encourage everyone,” May added, “to check out all the great auction items early when we start the auction on January 30. But I also urge everyone to watch their bids at the auction’s end on February 7 (Super Bowl Sunday) to make sure they get the items they want.”

Rotarian Tony Whitehurst pointed out that participating in the auction is “a great way to buy something appealing while getting credit for a tax-deductible donation that will help support Rotary’s many service projects in the community and beyond.”

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity,” said Rotarian Brian Rocha, quoting Albert Einstein. “2020 has brought many difficulties,” Rocha said, “for the Los Banos Rotary Club and our local community. However, the club is using its first online auction as a new opportunity.

“Due to the hard work and help of the club’s auction committee,” Rocha added, “and the participation of the community in the auction, our club can continue to support the local activities it has supported through the years. It’s an opportunity to leverage technology to support our local community.”

I encourage anyone who values the community service provided by our local Rotary Club to at least visit the online auction website. If it looks appealing, register.

The easiest way to bid, if you move forward, is to start at the website’s home page (the one you first arrive at when you log in). When you click on an item, a bidding screen will appear on the right and offer the opportunity to make a bid.

If you are a successful bidder, not only will you have the thrill of “winning,” but you will be helping a good cause, making a charitable contribution and benefiting your local community.





