Two bodies found in Delta-Mendota Canal identified as Los Banos residents, coroner says

The bodies of two people found after a vehicle crashed into the Delta-Mendota Canal have been identified by the Merced County coroner as Los Banos residents Brayan Castro-Romero, 21, and Maela Garcia, 20.

Their bodies were found Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed and sank in the Los Banos area, California Highway Patrol reported.

It’s unknown who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. CHP responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the scene at Almond Drive and Ortigalita Road.

Investigators determined the 2001 Toyota was traveling westbound on Almond Drive, west of Ortigalita Road. For unknown reasons the vehicle veered to the right and collided with a metal guardrail before leaving the road and coming to rest in the canal, according to a CHP news release.