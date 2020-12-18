Thurston: What I want for Christmas this year

Diana Ingram-Thurston

My neck snapped when I heard a newscaster sadly say, “ Well I guess Christmas is canceled this year.”

What deep insight or secret source did that man have to make such a silly pronouncement?

After all, Christmas does have a pretty good resume with a reputation of coming every year for centuries.

Oh sure, there have always been naysayers, even in Bethlehem in the days of Mary and Joseph. Talk of angels, a majestic star, and the gift of a Savior.

Well, many said that was Fake News. Others said all the talk would fade. Who would remember the story of a baby born in a manger, destined to save souls? People spoke about a new, true faith. Doubters questioned.

Can you show me this renewed spirit, they asked? Can you show me this faith?” They did not understand that faith is like love — it’s enduring, powerful, and immortal, but invisible to the human eye.

As we travel the days of this Christmas season, it is a good time to remember that the season’s greatest magic is not found in parties or crowded stores. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.

I asked myself what I wanted for Christmas this year and I heard myself say: “Feelings.”

I realize that I yearn not for the material but for those nostalgic feelings of peace and joy that are the true magic of this time of year. The usual Christmas hustle and bustle can subdue it, but what’s really important about Christmas cannot be quarantined.

My granddaughter Jessica McPherson fulfilled my wish for the beauty and nostalgia of the season when she took me to see our Downtown Christmas Parade. It was fun to shout out greetings of good cheer to both the children and adults who participated.

My favorite float contained two beautiful young girls dressed all in white. They danced with such sheer joy!

Then we drove around to see the creative works of our fellow neighbors. As usual we went to see Penny Glick’s house first.

Penny has continued the custom of providing a Christmas wonderland in memory of her amazing mother, June Painter.

Also on my wish list was to be reminded of the spirit of giving. I spoke to Sandy Lemas of the Salvation Army, who informed me of the great need in our community for Kettle Bell ringers.

There are five ringing donation sites and the shifts are two hours. If you can give the gift of your time, you will feel the joy of helping your fellow man. Call Bonnie Roberts at (209) 829-2524 or Danielle Souza at (209) 827-4945 extn.14.

I wish for books to take me to the special places that only written words can. I wish to feel the same magic I felt as a child shaking my snow globes. To watch old classic movies like “Miracle on 34th Street” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.” To sing along with my CDs to Christmas carols I have cherished.

I want to bake Christmas cookies and smell the aromas I have loved my whole life, making sure to bake extra to drop off on neighbors porches.

I want to experience the happiness of finding a Christmas card in my mailbox and to take the time to keep on my tradition of always sending cards. An email is just not the same, and when you send cards you are helping the post office as well as local store owners, and the card makers, making their Christmases more merry too.

I want to give myself the gift of letting go of a grudge, forgiving someone, and therefore freeing myself from a bad memory. Doing this, I know, will free me to receive the joy and peace created for us to embrace so many, many years ago.

I want each and every one of you to explore your own memories and embrace them, and make the spirit shine inside you.

The wise words of the Grinch, given to us by the wonderful Dr. Seuss, sums it up in this story we know so well: “The Grinch had come down to Whoville and stolen all their toys, food, and decorations in his pilgrimage to stop the cheerful singing of Christmas morning. The Grinch was so shocked and angered by the boomerang result of his actions that his green skin almost turned red.

“But this sound wasn’t sad. Why this sounded glad. Every who down in Whoville. The tall and the small. Was singing without any presents at all. He hadn’t stopped Christmas from coming, it came. Somehow or other it came just the same .Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

Christmas Day is in our own grasp. Christmas Day will always be, as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.

May the spirit of Christmas fill you with joy every day this month proving that Christmas can never be canceled, for the best of it is found in our hearts.