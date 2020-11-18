Los Banos police investigating death of elderly man, after body found in canal

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

Authorities are investigation the death of an elderly man after his body was found in a Los Banos canal this week.

Officers responded to a the area of West I Street just south of West Pacheco Boulevard at 3:42 p.m. Monday, for a report of an individual found unresponsive in a canal, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The 80-year-old man was located and pronounced dead by responding emergency medical services, police said. His name has not been released.

According to Cmdr. Jason Hedden, there appeared to be no signs of trauma to the man’s body. “Nothing on site to indicate it was anything other than accidental,” Hedden said.

Hedden said it appears someone saw the body in the Central California Irrigation District canal and alerted authorities. “There was no signs of foul play. It’s still under investigation at this time pending results from an autopsy,” Hedden said.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-2507.