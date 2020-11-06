Los Banos priest celebrates 105th birthday with mass at New Bethany

Monsignor Gilbert Meyer’s 105th birthday was celebrated on Oct. 10 by Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno Joseph V. Brennan with a Mass at New Bethany.

Monsignor Gilbert Meyer’s birthday was celebrated on Oct. 10 by the Most Reverend Joseph V. Brennan, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno, with a Mass at New Bethany.

Father Jose Carlos, the chaplain of New Bethany, and Father Don Flickinger, a resident at New Bethany, concelebrated with the bishop. After the Mass the four had a joyous and memorable meal tougher.

Monsignor Meyer was born on Oct. 4, 1915 in Monroeville, OH. Having completed his collegiate studies, he responded to the call of God and decided to become a priest, entering the seminary for his priestly training. He was ordained on May 30, 1942 at Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, OH, for the Diocese of Monterey- Fresno.

Father Meyer has rendered his services as a parochial vicar, pastor, administrator, chaplain and member of the advisory board at Ryan Seminary. He has also ministered to the prisoners.

After his retirement he came to New Bethany on Dec. 15, 2012. According to Sister Fernanda Armas of New Bethany, “Monsignor Meyer, who served his church with much love, dedication and enthusiasm, is a person of pleasant personality, always with a smile on his face. His positive attitudes contribute to his good health and long life.”

“It was an occasion for all of us at New Bethany,” Sister Fernanda added, “to join Monsignor Meyer to thank and praise God for all the blessings and graces He has bestowed on him for the last 105 years. We all joined in praying the words of the psalmist, “I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever.”