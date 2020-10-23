Fresno man leads Los Banos officer on chase in stolen vehicle, police say

A 40-year old Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft Thursday night near Los Banos.

Officers attempted to stop a white GMC Yukon, driven by suspect Charles Crooper, for a traffic violation in the area of Place Road and St. Patrick’s Drive just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Banos Police Department’s Facebook page.

Crooper fled in the vehicle, leading the officer in a vehicle pursuit into an unincorporated area of Merced County, according to police.

After running the vehicle’s license plate, the officer learned the vehicle has been stolen out of Mendota.

The pursuit lasted about 2 miles before Crooper stopped the vehicle in the area of Phillips Road, between Ward Road and Place Road. Crooper surrendered to officers.

Crooper was wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for violation of probation. He was charged with vehicle theft, felony evading, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Crooper is being held in custody in lieu of $102,001 bail, according to police.