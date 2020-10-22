Merced County voters returning early ballots in far greater numbers than 2016 election

Although there’s no crystal ball to determine who will win federal, state and local seats for the Nov. 3 election, it’s already clear that Merced County voters are casting their ballot — and in far greater numbers than the last presidential election.

The Merced County Registrar of Voters Office has already counted 25,166 ballot envelopes, as many residents have opted to vote early. During the same period prior to the 2016 presidential election, Merced County voters had only turning in 18 early ballots for the 2016 election.

Furthermore, the latest count is more than double the 11,106 ballots the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office had received 13 days before the March 2020 primary election.

Registrar Barbara Levey told the Sun-Star her office has begun verifying signatures on the envelopes and processing ballots, so the votes can begin to be counted later this week. “We’re thrilled that people have turned their ballots in early and hopefully they’ll continue to do so,” she said.

All 116,200 registered voters in Merced County were sent in a mail-in ballot. Almost 22% have been returned through the mail or deposited in ballot boxes scattered throughout the county as of Wednesday morning, with 13 days left before the election..

There were around 104,400 registered voters in Merced County for the March primary election, Levey said.

Residents had until Oct. 20 to register to vote for this November election. “We’ve been encouraging people to vote early, when they feel comfortable voting,” Levey said. “The message statewide has been the same to vote early.”

The move to the California Voter’s Choice Act, where all voters get a ballot by mail, has given people an opportunity to vote early.

The numbers are similar around the state. There were 4.5 million ballots, which accounts for 21% of the total ballots, returned statewide as of Oct. 17, according to Political Data Inc., a voter information tracker.

California went over the 3 million mark in returned ballots Oct. 17. That’s three times the number returned in 2016, the firm tweeted. The percentage of registered Democrats who returned ballots (25%) slightly outpaces the Republican returns (18%), according to numbers from Political Data. Just over 17 million ballots remain unaccounted for.

Where to Vote

Registered voters can mark the ballot they received by mail and send them right back without postage. There will be four Voting Assistance Centers opened three days prior to the election and on the election day, Nov. 3.

Ballots can also be dropped off at the eight official ballot drop boxes in Merced County.

The following locations will be open three days prior to the election and on Election Day for early voting:

Merced County Office of Education Newbold Room 632 W. 13th St. in Merced

Merced Community College – Los Banos Campus 22240 State Highway 152 in Los Banos

Castle Communication Center, Board Room, 1900 Airdrome Gate Entry in Atwater

UC Merced, Crescent Arch Room, 5200 N. Lake Road in Merced

For more information visit www.co.merced.ca.us