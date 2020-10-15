Merced County officials: Voters should beware of unofficial drop boxes

The Merced County Registrar of Voters Office says it has received reports of groups promoting unofficial ballot drop boxes that are not affiliated with Merced County Elections.

These ballot drop boxes have been promoted as “official” or “secure,” according to a news release issued Thursday by the office.

The use of unauthorized, non-official ballot drop boxes is prohibited, the Secretary of State’s Office says.

“Although no unofficial ballot drop boxes have been reported to be in use in Merced County, I do want our voters aware of this situation,” said Registrar Barbara Levey.

The use of these unofficial ballot boxes to collect votes has become a controversy in California.

State Republican leaders said they will continue to use them despite cease and desist orders from the California Attorney General and Secretary of State on Wednesday.

The issue of ballot collection, sometimes referred to as ballot harvesting, has been a longtime debate between Republicans and Democrats. Ballot collection allows a designated person to collect and deliver a person’s mail ballot for them. Party and campaign volunteers have been allowed to go door-to-door to collect ballots and turn them in.

California Republicans have complained, saying it could lead to possible voter fraud. Now they are collecting ballots of their own.

The Merced County Registrar of Voters Office is asking voters to only use official drop boxes.

“Official ballot drop boxes are clearly recognizable, designed to meet state standards for security, and bear the official Merced County Elections logo,” Levey says in the release.

The Merced County Registrar of Voters Office is asking people to call 209-385-7541 to report any unofficial drop boxes.

Tips for voters

The Merced County Registrar of Voters Office also has tips for voters.

1. Make a plan to vote. You can return your ballot by mail using the prepaid postage return envelope or by bringing it to any official drop box, voting location or county elections office.

2. Voters can choose someone to return their ballot. Only choose someone you trust and you and the other person must sign the back of the return envelope.

3. Sign up for ballot tracking at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to get automatic notifications via text message, email or voice message about the status of your vote-by-mail ballot.

4. Get information on voting from trusted, official sources. Resources for Merced County voters are available at mercedelections.org and the Secretary of State has resources for California voters at vote.ca.gov.

Where to drop off a ballot

There are eight official drop boxes in the county:

Atwater: 750 Bellevue Road

Dos Palos: 2174 Blossom St.

Gustine: 352 Fifth St.

Livingston: 1416 C St.

Los Banos 520 J St.

Merced: 678 W. 18th St.

County Administration Building: 2222 M St., Merced

Los Banos Community Center: 645 7th St. (available Oct. 31-Nov. 3)