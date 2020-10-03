Driver taken to hospital after car rolls through barbwire fence in Los Banos, CHP says

A 20-year old driver was taken to a Modesto-area hospital with major injuries after he crashed a car and it hit a fence Saturday morning along Interstate 5, near Billy Wright Road in Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a call of a crash at 8:28 a.m. They found a 2004 blue Kia Optima had rolled through a barbwire fence.

The vehicle had been heading south on I-5 at about 70 mph in the left lane, according to CHP officer Joel Gonzalez. For unknown reasons, the car went to the left, crossing through the median and the northbound lanes of the highway, eventually rolling down an embankment and through the fence.

The driver was described as a 20-year man from Albany.

He suffered major injuries and was taken to a Modesto-area hospital by ambulance, according to Gonzalez. It was unknown whether the injuries were life-threatening, Gonzalez said.