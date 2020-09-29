Teenage passenger killed in rollover collision near Los Banos. CHP says driver is 13

A teenager is dead following a rollover collision on Ingomar Grade in Merced County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene at about 4:50 p.m. for a solo-vehicle collision involving an overturned Chevrolet Suburban, according to Officer Shannon Stiers.

Authorities said a 13-year-old male was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Ingomar Grade, north of Sylvester Road at a speed of 50 mph with three juvenile passengers in the vehicle. According to the CHP, all four teenagers are from Los Banos.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the road and the vehicle traveled off the roadway overturning multiple times.

A 14-year-old male passenger sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle and two other passengers, both males ages 14 and 15, sustained minor injuries in the collision, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP said the collision remains under investigation and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.