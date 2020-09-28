Alcohol and speed a factor in fatal Los Banos collision, police say

A Los Banos woman was killed when a vehicle she was in was struck by another car, according to authorities.

At about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a major injury traffic collision in the 1600 block of West I Street, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release. Police said that when officers arrived, an off-duty Los Banos firefighter was performing CPR on a woman who succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen, the victim has been identified as Guadalupe Olarte, 66, of Los Banos.

According to police, officers learned Olarte was sitting in her vehicle in front of her home when a black 2011 Acura TL traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the parked car and at least five other vehicles. Police said the 35-year-old female driver of the Acura had been drinking prior to the collision.

The Acura driver and an adult male passenger were both transported to Modesto area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Police said alcohol and speed were determined to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation. Police did not release the name of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lyle Kelley at 209-827-7070, ext. 2533.