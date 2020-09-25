Films on late Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg screen free at Los Banos drive-in

Two movies celebrating the life and legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are coming to a drive-in movie theater near you — and for free.

This Friday night Los Banos drive-in theater The Nightlight will offer the complimentary double feature of “On the Basis of Sex” and “RBG,” two films dedicated to the influential justice and civil rights icon. The screening coincides with a one-night only release of the movies to 1,000 theaters across the country, with proceeds from screenings going toward the American Civil Liberty Union’s Women’s Rights Project which was founded by Ginsburg in 1972 more than two decades before she joined the court.

The Los Banos drive-in is offering the movies back-to-back free of charge. But those interested in attending should RSVP online to ensure space, as parking is limited at the Los Banos Fairgrounds site. The movies (the feature film “On the Basis of Sex” starring Felicity Jones as the late justice and the Academy Award-nominated documentary ‘RBG”, both released in 2018) are being re-released by Participant, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures under the campaign #ThankYouRuth.

“On the Basis of Sex” will show at 7:15 p.m. and “RBG” will follow at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Early reservations are recommended. The Nightlight, a new drive-in movie and live events project based out of the Los Banos Fairgrounds, opened in June in a response to traditional cinemas being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Banos screening will not include fundraising for the ACLU project, but funds raised from other locations and on-demand purchases will. The nonprofit State Theatre in downtown Modesto, which is closed due to COVID-19 outbreak, is also offering a virtual screening of the documentary “RBG” online where proceeds will go toward the ACLU fund. The movie can be rented to own for $6.99 from the State Theatre website at thestate.org/movies/rbg. For more information on the free drive-in presentation at The Nightlight, at 563 C St. in Los Banos, visit www.nightlighttheater.com.