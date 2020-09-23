Officers find gun during warrant arrest outside Los Banos gas station, police say

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A man with a warrant for his arrest was found to be in possession of a handgun in Los Banos on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 10:58 p.m., officers Luis Castellanos and Michael Halstead were on patrol when they observed a man walking from a vehicle in the Circle K parking lot with a small black bag in the 1700 block of East Pacheco Boulevard, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said the man, identified as 26-year-old Fernando Andres Diaz Jr., attempted to conceal the bag in the back seat of a vehicle when he saw the officers.

While making contact with Diaz, police said officers noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and detained Diaz as well as another male who was driving the vehicle.

Diaz was placed under arrest after a records check revealed that Diaz had an outstanding arrest warrant from an unrelated vandalism charge, according to police.

During a search, the officers retrieved the bag Diaz allegedly attempted to conceal, which police said contained a loaded handgun.

According to police, Diaz was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm by a person who is not the registered owner.

Police said the other male who was present at the time with Diaz was not charged and released from the scene by authorities.