Man and dog struck by car in Merced County. Driver had a suspended license, police say

A Los Banos man and a dog were injured Tuesday when they were struck by a car, according to Los Banos police.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at about 4:21 p.m., Tuesday in the area of Cabernet Street and Birchwood Avenue, Los Banos police Sgt. Ivan Mendez said.

A car driven by 35-year-old Los Banos resident Cynthia Ureno Carlos was turning left onto Cabernet Street from Birchwood Avenue when she struck a 20-year-old man who was walking three dogs west across Cabernet Street, Mendez said.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian and ran over one of the dogs, Mendez said. The man was conscious but was transported to Memorial Hospital in Los Banos for treatment of a possible head injury.

The dog was “badly injured” and transported to a local veterinarian. The dog’s condition wasn’t known as of Wednesday morning, Mendez said.

No alcohol or drugs are suspected to be involved in the collision. Police said Ureno Carlos was inattentive while driving and she was cited for driving on a suspended license.