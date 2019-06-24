Woman killed in rollover crash on Merced County highway

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Los Banos woman died after her vehicle rolled over into a tomato field south of the city.

The woman, identified by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office as 40-year-old Maricella Campos, was driving a white 2002 GMC Yukon at about 11:02 p.m. Sunday north on Highway 165 at an unknown speed south of Middle Road when the vehicle left the roadway, California Highway Patrol Los Banos Officer Anthony Mariscal said.

The vehicle is believed to have entered the dirt shoulder east of the highway, also known as Mercey Springs Road, before overturning several times into a tomato field, landing on its roof and sustaining major damage in the fatal collision, Mariscal said.

Campos, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead minutes after the crash was reported, Mariscal said. There were no other occupants or vehicles involved in the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision is being asked to contact the CHP Los Banos Office at 209-826-3811.