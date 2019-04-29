Merced County hospital receives ‘very meaningful milestone’ as primary stroke center.

Memorial Hospital in Los Banos was awarded advanced certification for primary stroke centers.

The hospital has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-check mark. Both represent symbols of quality.

“This is a very meaningful milestone for our community and our clinical care teams,” said Tushar Patel, M.D., who is the medical director for strokes at Memorial Hospital.

Stroke victims have been in the news lately with the death of actor Luke Perry and the hospitalization of filmmaker/director John Singleton. Both suffered from strokes.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, strokes are the number one cause of death and the leading cause of adult disability. The number of people who suffer a stroke each year is 795,000.

Memorial Hospital went through a rigorous review last March as a joint commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements.

“Memorial Hospital Los Banos has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend their teams for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.