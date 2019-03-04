They used a minivan as a battering ram in a Merced County burglary, police say.

A Modesto man was arrested but a second person remained on the run Monday in connection with a weekend burglary in Los Banos, according to authorities.
Los Banos police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Lebron Walton of Modesto in connection with a burglary at a beauty supply business, officers said in a news release.
Police officers responded at 6:37 a.m. Sunday to a burglary in progress at the store in the 1400 block of West Pacheco Boulevard. Witnesses told police that a silver minivan drove through the front of the business and two people were seen loading merchandise into the vehicle.
The two people fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police. Investigators found a piece of a Honda Odyssey that was reported stolen out of Turlock.
Authorities tracked the vehicle to the 10011 block of Highway 152 near Casa De Fruta. Los Banos detectives arrested Walton on suspicion of vehicle theft, commercial burglary, felony vandalism, possession of stolen property and other related charges, according to authorities.
Police said they recovered the property taken in the theft as well as the stolen vehicle.
Walton remained in the Merced County Jail on Monday in lieu of $76,000 bail.
Authorities said detectives are still searching for a second suspect in the case. A description of the second person was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070, ext. 0. To Leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. An anonymous tip can also be left at the police department’s web page. Click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-855-725-2420, or at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers web page.
