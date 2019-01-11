Pacheco didn’t have to look far for new football coach. New hire has local ties.

It was an opportunity Jeremy Siemiller couldn’t pass up. The former Los Banos High assistant coach was named Pacheco High’s new football coach on Friday.
Siemiller, 37, takes over for David Snapp, who stepped down after eight seasons to spend more time with his family.
“I’m from Los Banos, born and raised,” Siemiller said. “My mindset was if anything ever opened up in Los Banos, I would jump at the opportunity. I want to be a head coach.”
Siemiller stood out over the other candidates according to Pacheco athletic director Charlie Pikas.
“We had a lot of good candidates,” Pikas said. “Jeremy really came in and really showed he had his stuff together. He’s been in a town awhile. He has ties to the community. He brought what we were looking for to the table.”
Siemiller graduated from Los Banos High in 1999. The former tight end/receiver then played two years at Merced College under Tony Lewis before finishing his collegiate football career at Sacramento State.
Siemiller joined the Los Banos High coaching staff when Dennis Stubbs took over the program. Siemiller started as a receiver coach and then moved to offensive coordinator when Stubbs returned to Golden Valley and Dustin Caropreso took over the program in 2011.
Siemiller eventually moved down to the lower levels and spent one year as the freshman head coach and three seasons as the Tigers junior varsity head coach.
“Dustin knew I wanted to be a head coach so when a position opened at the lower levels I moved down to get a feel as a head coach,” Siemiller said. “When I was coaching JV was when I knew this is what I wanted to do.”
Siemiller, who was also the Los Banos boys golf cocah for 8 years, becomes just the second head coach since Pacheco opened in 2010.
Siemiller says he learned a lot coaching under Stubbs and Caropreso for 10 years.
“The main thing I got from Stubbs was the discipline aspect,” Siemiller said. “That was a major change when he came in and took over the program. That was a major aspect in turning the program around. Stubbs also knew how to scheme against teams. He knew how to find their weaknesses. All that kind of carried over with Dustin.”
Siemiller says he plans to keep the same veer offense the Panthers have had success running in the past. Pacheco averaged over 48 points per game last year.
“It’s a lot easier for me to learn their offense instead of having all the players learn a new offense,” he said. “This way the kids coming up from freshmen and JV already know the offense.”
Siemiller says he wants his teams to be known for one thing above all else.
“The main thing is character,” he said. “The team is going to be a reflection of me and I want people to look at our program and see positive kids in the community. I want parents to be proud to have their kids play in our program.”
