Driver saved by seat belt, CPR after car ‘ripped in half’ near Los Banos, CHP says

A 59-year-old woman’s seat belt may have saved her life after her car was ripped in half by a semi-truck north of Los Banos, according to California Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder east on Henry Miller Avenue, near Santa Fe Grade, at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday when for unknown reasons she drifted to the south shoulder of the road, CHP Los Banos Acting Sgt. Chris Smith said.
She reportedly swerved back into the road, past the eastbound lane of the two-lane road, and into the path of an oncoming 2014 International semi truck that was hauling a trailer, Smith said.
“The Nissan was essentially ripped in half,” Smith said. “If (the driver) wasn’t wearing a seat belt, she probably would have been ejected.”
The Nissan’s driver, whose city of residence wasn’t available Saturday afternoon, was extricated from the vehicle after first responders cut off the seat belt, Smith said.
The woman wasn’t responding, Smith said. But paramedics were able to get her pulse after applying CPR.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for major injuries, Smith said. The driver of the semi truck, a 47-year-old Hanford man, didn’t report injuries.
Traffic was shut down for about 90 minutes as authorities cleared the scene. The collision was under investigation Saturday.
Comments