Multiple crashes on Pacheco Pass result in broken nose, traffic backup, CHP says

A motorist suffered a broken nose after being sandwiched between a car and big rig, according to California Highway Patrol.
The motorist was in a vehicle that was stopped behind a big rig on Pacheco Pass, east of the Upper Cottonwood area, at about 3:16 p.m. as traffic slowed for a minor-injury crash involving two vehicles on Highway 152, CHP Los Banos Acting Sgt. Chris Smith said.
Another vehicle struck the motorist’s car from behind, pushing the car into the back of the big rig, Smith said. The motorist suffered a broken nose.
All three cars involved in the crash pulled onto the shoulder of the road, Smith said. No one else reported injuries.
Additional information on the collision wasn’t immediately available.
Traffic was reportedly backed up to Dinosaur Point Road as of 3:51 p.m., according to CHP traffic incident information. CHP was investigating two incidents on Pacheco Pass Friday afternoon, Smith said, including a reported non-injury hit and run.
The crash happened 11 hours after a big rig overturned on Highway 152 near Los Banos, causing major injuries and delaying early morning commuters of Pacheco Pass.
Comments