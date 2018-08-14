First West Nile Virus case reported in Merced County. Experts urge precautions

A 62-year-old man has contracted West Nile Virus, making him the first human case in Merced County this year, authorities said.
The man contracted the infection on July 23, according to the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District. He is one of 19 who have been infected with the mosquito-borne disease statewide.
The district is warning residents to take the following steps to avoid mosquito bites:
- Eliminate standing water sources. They are desirable sources for mosquitoes to lay eggs.
- Avoid the outdoors during dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, an active ingredient. Oil of lemon eucalyptus and Picaridin also are positive ingredients for insect repellant
“Although most people (70-80 percent) who become infected with WMV do not develop any symptoms, county residents are encouraged to continue their efforts to prevent mosquito bites and WNV,” the district states in a news release.
The district has been identifying mosquito breeding sources and treating them with ground and aerial spray, according to the release. But experts are encouraging residents to report swimming pools with standing water, or neglected swimming pools. The district also provides mosquitofish, a fish that feeds on mosquitoes, for ornamental ponds and other high-risk breeding locations.
The West Nile Virus has also been detected in seven sentinel chickens and four mosquito samples, the release states.
Dead birds, which also carry the disease, should as well be reported by calling the state hotline 1-877-WNV-BIRD, according to the release. Mosquito breeding areas can be reported to the district at 209-722-1527. More information on West Nile Virus and other infections can be sought by calling the Merced County Department of Public Health at 209-381-1200.
