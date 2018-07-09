Los Banos woman killed in crash on Merced County highway

A 27-year-old Los Banos woman was killed Sunday morning slammed into a road sign and overturned north of the city, the California Highway Patrol reported.
She was identified Monday by the Merced County Coroner's Office as Renee Echard-Lopez McCoy.
Investigators said the driver was traveling south on Highway 165, south of Salt Slough when her 2008 Honda sedan drifted toward the northbound lane of traffic. The driver then "made an unsafe turning movement" back to the right causing the sedan to run off the west side of the roadway.
The Honda crashed into a wooden road sign and rolled at least once, landing on its wheel off the highway, CHP officers said in a news release.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, the CHP said.
Investigators on Monday still were working to determine the cause of the crash, including how fast the driver was traveling at the time.
