Deputies responding to report of 'pipe bomb' in front of Merced County fire station

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of a "pipe bomb" in front of the fire station in Stevinson, officials said.
Shortly after 11 a.m., law enforcement authorities received a call of someone who may have dropped off a suspicious device, possibly a pipe bomb, in front of the fire station at Highway 165 and 3rd Avenue, Deputy Daryl Allen said, adding that the area has been evacuated and a bomb squad was on its way to investigate the suspicious device.
California Highway Patrol Merced is handling traffic control and has blocked off the area for the next several hours, according to officials. Allen said Highway 165 is closed from Highway 140 to Second Avenue.
"Avoid that whole area right now," Allen said.
This story will be updated.
Comments