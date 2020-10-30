Coronavirus pandemic forcing people to celebrate Halloween in a different way

Before the pandemic. Students from Los Banos Elementary and Westside Union Elementary schools parade downtown, Wed., Oct. 31, 2019 as part of the annual Halloween parade. This year, residents will find other ways to celebrate Halloween. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

“To mask or not to mask,” that is the question. One of the most controversial queries of 2020 takes on new significance with the celebration of Halloween.

While there will be ‘normal’ Halloweens in the future, unlike graduation ceremonies lost, it seems to many families that the loss of this holiday celebration is just one more cost they are paying for this pandemic.

Opinions vary. While many states and counties have stated that ‘trick or treating’ is a No Go! some others say No Way! While some say traditional trick or treating is too risky or too scary, others say common sense can limit the risk.

The Sacramento Bee stated in a recent article that California kids should expect a very different kind of Halloween this year as public health officials recommend social distancing and the wearing of proper face masks. Their concern is that in all the happy excitement the spreading or contracting of COVID-19 may occur.

Faced with informed options, families are dealing with the challenge in a variety of ways. Some are attempting Zoom parties and costume contests, or their own private family parties with all family members in costume, pumpkin carving and sharing of Halloween stories or classic films such as Hocus Pocus.

A Halloween pinata filled with candy could replace trick or treating. If the family decision is to have your children trick or treat, plan short, well lit routes with children wearing proper protective masks under any costume and also wear gloves.

Parents are advised to wipe down all treats with an antiseptic wipe before wrappers are opened. As normal, any unwrapped treats should be discarded. One recommendation is that homes leave candy out in a container and do not go to doors to alleviate additional contact.

Parents can urge children to wait their turn, until the child before them gets their treats, to approach a porch. Learning to use our imaginations, adapt and to be creative can be a small slice of silver lining in this long, difficult crisis. Halloween this year, like life, is what we make of it.

Many local, community minded organizations are also feeling the pains of COVID. Traditional fundraisers, so important to their good works, have been suspended. Yet needs continue, even increasing, making it necessary to reach out in other ways for support. CASA of Merced is one of those who needs our support for their work as advocates for foster children.

These amazing people dedicate so much time to over 150 children in our county. CASA cannot hold their wonderful event this year, but ask for you to kindly consider sending in a donation to CASA of Merced 2824 Park Avenue Ste A, Merced, Ca 95348.

All donors will be entered into a special prize drawing with such great prizes as a Pebble Beach gift card, wine, Golf Package at Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel or a Crinklaw fine art original worth $1600.

For more information contact Carol Etcherry at 209-761-6600. Our hard working Kiwannis will once more be having their Thanksgiving Marie Callender Pie sale. There is a wide variety to choose from at $14 per pie. So many decisions! For more information or to place an order please call Barbara Areias at 209-827 8923..

The hard working New Bethany Volunteers are unable to have their annual fundraiser and request that you make a donation to their wonderful facility to help their residents have a brighter life. Please mail your donation to New Bethany 1441 Berkley Drive, Los Banos.

There is no such thing as too small a donation when it is given with love. What better way to start off your holiday season than to contribute to any of these worthy causes. There are many others, and I will try to include as many as I can in the weeks to come.

Ten years ago, on October 25, I lost my husband of 30 years, Ron Ingram. My memories of him have only crystalized like a diamond with the passing of time. Many people in Los Banos knew Ron well for he was generous in his works and words.

Our family and friends have another language of sorts, Ron-isms. In his warm North Carolinian drawl he could tell a story so well that Mark Twain would take notes. Ron saw humor where it was hard to see. Though he jokingly referred to himself as a red neck, he knew an aria from just hearing a few notes, loved Shakespeare, was as fierce as a lion and as gentle as a teddy bear.

I have learned that there is more than one kind of immortality. There is everlasting life through our Lord, but also everlasting life in the hearts of those left behind. Surely, over the past 10 years, Ronald Stevenson Ingram has grown larger and even more a part of those who knew and loved him. Ironically, Ron’s Rosary was held on Halloween and his funeral on November 1st, All Saints Day.

We are in the final countdown to November 3rd. If you have not voted yet, vote. How often are we asked for our opinion? It matters, VOTE.