One man killed in Merced County crash

One man is dead after a solo vehicle crash in Merced County, according to authorities.
A 70-year-old Los Banos man was killed Wednesday, when the 2005 Dodge Dakota he was driving westbound on Highway 152, drove off the north side of the highway and collided with a power pole before overturning into a small drainage ditch, according to a news release.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash on Highway 152 west of Delta Road in Los Bonos around noon, according to CHP officer Shannon Stiers.
Authorities said the man was still in the vehicle and power lines were down when officers arrived on scene.
The power lines were de-energized by PG&E and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said neither alcohol, drugs or weather conditions appear to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments