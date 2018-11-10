Local businessman will hand out free turkeys in Merced, Los Banos.

Local businessman Greg Hostetler will once again be handing out free turkeys in Merced and Los Banos in honor of his wife Cathie.
Hostetler’s company Stonefield Homes has teamed up with Joseph Farms to give out 500 turkeys, 500 bags of almonds and 500 two-pound blocks of Gallo cheese to people at the Merced County Fairgrounds grandstand on Monday, Nov. 19 at noon.
The turkeys will be given out on a first come, first-serve basis with a limit of one per household. You must have address ID.
There will be a similar giveaway of 500 turkeys and 500 bags of almonds at the Los Banos Fairgrounds’ O’Banion Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at noon. Again there will be a limit of one per household and address ID must be presented.
Hostetler has been handed out turkeys for Thanksgiving for over 30 years. The events are in memory of his wife, who died eight years ago. Hostetler has previously said it was her wish to carry on the tradition to help others.
For more information e-mail Hostetlerturkeys@gmail.com
