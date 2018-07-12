Los Banos man honored for contributions to agriculture

Western Growers will present Los Banos native Stephen Patricio with the 2018 Award of Honor, the association’s “highest recognition of industry achievement.”
In a statement describing Patricio as a “visionary” industry leader, the association said the award is given to “individuals who have contributed extensively to the agricultural community.”
“Steve has been a tireless advocate for agriculture, and his ability to turn some of the most tumultuous challenges that our industry has faced over the past few decades into opportunities is unmatched,” said Tom Nassif, president and CEO of Western Growers. “He has already left a tremendous legacy as someone who shoulders the responsibility of igniting change that advances the industry as a whole.”
Patricio is being recognized for his leadership to the agricultural industry, making significant advancements in food safety and the protection of public health, the association said.
“I was speechless when I found out I was selected for this award,” Patricio said in the statement. “I never thought that, in the end of it all, I would be a farmer or involved in this honorable and wonderful world that I am so engaged in today. I often tell youth that your career chooses you, and because I followed the path life decided to take me on, I am proud to say that I am a farmer. I couldn’t imagine being in any other industry.”
The group said Patricio has “spent countless hours throughout his 45-year tenure in the industry advocating for a sustainable supply of water for farmers to grow the food that feeds the state, nation and world.”
The Los Banos-native has served as chairman for Western Growers, Center for Produce Safety, California Cantaloupe Advisory Board and Monrovia Nursery Company.
Patricio’s accomplishments will be recognized at the Award of Honor Dinner Gala at the Western Growers annual meeting on Oct. 30 in Palm Desert.
