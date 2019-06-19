Police looking for ties between shooting and man arrested with illegal weapon

Five things to know about California’s gun laws in 2018 California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years.

The Los Banos Police Department has arrested a suspect who may have shot a 21-year-old man Tuesday.

Officers stopped a 2012 red Hyundai speeding in the 1400 block of Quail Street at about 4:48 a.m. Tuesday while responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Dove Street and Fairmont Drive.

They discovered the only occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Daniel Borbon, was in possession of an illegal assault weapon, according to a news release.

Borbon was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of carrying an unregistered loaded assault weapon and possessing a large capacity magazine, according to jail records. He was in custody Wednesday on $240,000 bond.

The arrest occurred just hours after officers responded to another call of shots fired at a Los Banos home in the 1000 block of Marsala Street, officials said.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was flown to a Modesto hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday.

“Detectives have not yet determined whether or not Borbon is involved” in the Marsala Street shooting, the release states.





Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to call Los Banos police at 209-827-7070, ext. 0. Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545. Anonymous tips can also be left at the police department’s website at www.losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police.

