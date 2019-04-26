Man stabbed near downtown Los Banos, possibly multiple people involved, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are searching for information leading to the arrest in the stabbing of a 50-year-old man near downtown Los Banos Friday morning.

Los Banos police responded to reports of a stabbing at 7:41 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Seventh and H streets, according to a news release.

They found a 50-year-old man with one stab wound to his lower back, the release states, adding the victim was flown to a Modesto area hospital where he was in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries.

No arrests have been made, according to the release.

Detectives couldn’t confirm how many individuals were involved because of conflicting statements and evidence at the scene, Detective Sgt. Justin Melden said.

“The circumstances leading up to (the stabbing) are unclear,” Melden said, adding detectives were working with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to determine what happened. “There may have been other people involved, but we’re still trying to identify those individuals.”

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 2509.