Want free pizza? How about free pizza for a year in Merced County? Here’s what you can do

How to make a better pizza at home Hot Italian expert, Ryan Ota, shares tips on how to make a better pizza at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hot Italian expert, Ryan Ota, shares tips on how to make a better pizza at home.

Round Table Pizza Clubhouse in Los Banos is offering free personal pizzas to the first 100 guests, and free pizza for a year to one guest, on Saturday as part of a grand opening celebration.

The new restaurant and pizzeria, which recently opened at 1462 S. Mercey Springs Road, will also throw a family-friendly party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including BOGO coupons for guests after the first hundred, a deejay, face painter and a prize wheel.