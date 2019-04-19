Multi-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital, diverts traffic in Merced County, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash in Los Banos on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A van was stopped at a red light on southbound Mercey Springs Road, or Highway 165, at the intersection with East B Street at 4:48 p.m., followed by a pickup truck, when a sedan hit the pickup truck causing a chain reaction crash, Sgt. Jesus Parras said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the southbound lane of Mercey Springs was shut down with traffic diverted down the center median, Parras said. The cause of the collision was determined to be inattention and unsafe speed, but no one was cited as of Friday afternoon.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision, Parras said. The roadway was opened at about 5:30 p.m.