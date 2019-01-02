Flat tire suspected in Pacheco Pass injury rollover, CHP says

A 20-year-old Santa Clara man suffered moderate injuries after a flat tire caused his car to rollover on Highway 152, according to California Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning west on Highway 152 when the flat tire caused him to crash west of Romero Visitors Center, CHP Los Banos Officer Shannon Stiers said.
The man was airlifted to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, Stiers said.
One lane of traffic on westbound Highway 152 was closed for about 30 minutes as emergency personnel tended to the crash, Stiers said.
Comments