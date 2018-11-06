Villalta poised for re-election as Los Banos mayor

Incumbent Mayor Mike Villalta won his fifth term in office with 69.56 percent over business owner Nilson Gomes Filho who had 29.59 percent.
Villalta has served Los Banos as its mayor since 2010. He previously was elected to the Los Banos City Council in 2006.
Villalta has said he will be focused on preparing for the “inevitable growth” of the city through forming a new general plan for the city, according to a campaign statement to the Sun-Star.
Villalta also said he will continue to support to a number of current city initiatives, including safe walking and biking pathways to the Merced College Los Banos campus, and the planning of a new medical facility.
Villalta said he supports Measure H, a Los Banos ballot measure that raises the city’s sales tax a half-percent to help fund a wide range of city improvements, including police, fire and emergency response, youth violence prevention and road repairs.
Comments