Victim identified in fatal crash in Merced County

An 18-year-old man who was killed in a single vehicle collision Sunday south of Gustine was identified Thursday as Newman resident Luis Montano-Iniguez, according to the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.
A traffic collision was reported to California Highway Patrol at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday on Hunt Road, north of Pfitzer Road, in Merced County, according to a news release.
Responding officers determined that Montano-Iniguez was driving a 1999 Toyota north on Hunt Road at an unknown speed when he allowed the car to travel east off the road, the release states.
Montano-Iniguez turned back onto the road and the vehicle traveled across the roadway before the driver losing control and turned back to the right of the road, according to the release.
The car traveled off the east edge of the road and slammed into a utility pole, the release states. Montano-Iniguez, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected to be factors in the collision, which was under ongoing investigation.
Comments