Motorcyclist sustains major injury in Merced County crash near Merced River

A rider suffered a major injury after his motorcycle struck a white pickup truck on Highway 165 between Stevinson and Hilmar, causing both vehicles to be engulfed in flames, according to California Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was traveling north on Highway 165, also known as Lander Avenue, at about 2:22 p.m. Saturday north of River Road in Merced County at an unknown speed when it, for unknown reasons, lost control and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic into the path of a white Dodge pickup truck, CHP Merced Officer Eginardo Mendoza said.
The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was ejected, landing onto the roadway, Mendoza said. The motorcyclist wedged underneath the pickup truck, which ran off the west shoulder of the road and caught fire. The fire also extended to the surrounding grass, which was extinguished by Merced County Fire.
“It seemed like (the motorcyclist) ejected right before the pickup collided with the motorcycle, so he didn’t get hit by the pickup,” Mendoza said.
The motorcyclist sustained what seemed like a broken leg and was transported by air to a Modesto area hospital, Mendoza said. Additional information on his identity was not available Saturday.
The occupants of the truck were from Los Banos and didn’t report injuries, Mendoza said.
