Man dies after motorcycle crashes on I-5 in Merced County

A motorcyclist was found dead early Wednesday west of Los Banos as emergency personnel responded to a grass fire, according to California Highway Patrol.
Fire personnel responded to reports of a grass fire at about 4:40 a.m. on the east shoulder of northbound Interstate 5, north of Highway 152, CHP Los Banos Officer Shannon Stiers said.
Officials found a man and a motorcycle in the grass fire, Stiers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man, who authorities couldn’t identify at the scene, was believed to be driving a Kawasaki motorcycle north on Interstate 5 at an unknown speed when the motorcycle ran off the roadway onto the right shoulder into a dirt embankment, according to a news release.
The man was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, according to the release.
The collision remained under investigation Wednesday.
